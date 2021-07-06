Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $17,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,319,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.21. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.17 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

