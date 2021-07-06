Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 495,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,755,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Plug Power at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.09. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.74.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.