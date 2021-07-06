Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,842 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $19,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $492,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,211,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,980,000 after buying an additional 115,466 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,121,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,664,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

