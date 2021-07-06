Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,542 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 877,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,154,000 after buying an additional 82,678 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,381,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 222,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 30.2% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 25,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

