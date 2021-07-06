Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $19,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $615,289.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,867,709. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $316.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.12. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $232.53 and a one year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

