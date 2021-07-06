Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $15,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

NYSE:CCI opened at $196.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.48. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

