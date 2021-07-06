Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 100,716 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 100,716 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $19,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $400,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 402,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,611,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,589 shares of company stock worth $7,634,577. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

