Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 13,738 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,738 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $18,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,559,000 after purchasing an additional 131,841 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.79.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $187.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $89.58 and a 12-month high of $189.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.