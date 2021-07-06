Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 17,591 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,591 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $15,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. CWM LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

VICI opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

