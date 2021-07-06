Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 19,172 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,172 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $15,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

