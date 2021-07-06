Northern Trust Corp Sells 236,618 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 236,618 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $27,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 380.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

TDS opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

