Northland Securities Begins Coverage on FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA)

Equities researchers at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

FG New America Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,053. FG New America Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16.

In related news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of FG New America Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $18,044,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $14,975,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,679,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,076,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 222,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

