NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,773 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.47% of NorthWestern worth $48,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 883.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 577,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after buying an additional 518,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,897,000 after buying an additional 413,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 137,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.