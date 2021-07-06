Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CEO Stanley C. Erck Sells 52,559 Shares

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Novavax stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.19. 3,271,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,195,878. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.82. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,964,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after buying an additional 476,750 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,328,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

