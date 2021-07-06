NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) SVP David Callen Sells 13,300 Shares

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 84.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in NRG Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

