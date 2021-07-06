Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel Sells $352,656.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

D Matthew Dorny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $376,836.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $365,304.00.

NUS stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.28. 876,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.76 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 88,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 122,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

