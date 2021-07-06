Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,984 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 378,732 shares of company stock worth $20,086,006. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 143.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

