Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Nucor worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 102,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE stock opened at $96.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

