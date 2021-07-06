NULS (NULS) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. NULS has a market capitalization of $40.28 million and $25.28 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00046086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00133227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00165866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,948.57 or 1.00140876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.38 or 0.00947999 BTC.

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

