Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,610. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

