NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Acquired by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the quarter. NV5 Global makes up approximately 3.5% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.63% of NV5 Global worth $37,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.99. The company had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,263. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,146,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $928,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,961. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

