nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. nVent Electric reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $30.47. 537,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,525. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51. nVent Electric has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,047,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

