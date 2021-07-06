NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $950.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $775.00 to $950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $854.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $690.37.

NVDA opened at $819.48 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $388.50 and a one year high of $820.21. The company has a market cap of $510.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $666.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,450 shares of company stock worth $60,507,536. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

