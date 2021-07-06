NWI Management LP Has $260.65 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NWI Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 21.7% of NWI Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. NWI Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $260,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $164,353,955. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,575.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,871. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,433.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,576.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

