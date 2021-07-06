NWI Management LP Invests $5.80 Million in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

NWI Management LP purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,000. NWI Management LP owned about 0.06% of Sensata Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ST. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,349,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,822,000 after buying an additional 333,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,343,000 after buying an additional 771,844 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,783,000 after buying an additional 4,850,690 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,239,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

NYSE:ST traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,940. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

