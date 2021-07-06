NWI Management LP Purchases New Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

NWI Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,675,000. Coupang comprises about 2.1% of NWI Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,887,288,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,088,366,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,771,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,397,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coupang stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.96. 51,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). Sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

