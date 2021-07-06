NXM (NXM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,853.00

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $88.72 or 0.00260283 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $568.76 million and approximately $3,853.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00058461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.20 or 0.00933478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00044805 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,909,501 coins and its circulating supply is 6,410,526 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

