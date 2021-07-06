Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0632 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $94.81 million and $9.15 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001332 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001628 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars.

