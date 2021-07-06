Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

OAS stock traded down $4.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.60. 679,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,933. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $107.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after buying an additional 305,599 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,549,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,596,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

