OAX Tops One Day Volume of $532,988.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. OAX has a total market cap of $9.32 million and $532,988.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OAX has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00058496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.10 or 0.00924064 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OAX is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

