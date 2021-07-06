OctoFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $316,526.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. OctoFi has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $316,526.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OctoFi has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for $10.41 or 0.00030729 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00058249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.27 or 0.00921557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00044808 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.