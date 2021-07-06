ODUWA Hits Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.48 million and $18,106.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,282.17 or 0.99935938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007723 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00065050 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001038 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

