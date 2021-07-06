Odyssey 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.83 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Odyssey has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00060251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.61 or 0.00948542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00046452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

