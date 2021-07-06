Oikos Achieves Market Cap of $756,837.58 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $756,837.58 and $4,344.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oikos has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00046052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00135464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00166908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,082.28 or 0.99636514 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.94 or 0.00941177 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 178,186,385 coins and its circulating supply is 158,088,644 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

