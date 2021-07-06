OKB (OKB) Achieves Market Cap of $631.46 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. OKB has a total market cap of $631.46 million and $228.24 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.52 or 0.00030755 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00058572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.00921430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00045615 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

