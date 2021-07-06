Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Holdings Lowered by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 123,113 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.87% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $242,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $258.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.57 and a 12 month high of $276.09. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

