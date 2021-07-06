ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.49. 29,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 437,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

Several brokerages have commented on ONTF. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

