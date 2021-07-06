Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 35,549 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the quarter. IDEX accounts for about 1.1% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.60% of IDEX worth $94,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,008. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.72. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $155.16 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

