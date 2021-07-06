Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 77,903 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,903 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.12% of Zoetis worth $92,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,812. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.34 and a 52 week high of $193.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

