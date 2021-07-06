Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,606.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 498,420 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.1% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $95,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 122,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $310,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.36. 62,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,146. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.42. The firm has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

