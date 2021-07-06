Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 47,987 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,987 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Visa were worth $91,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 8.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,500,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,164,640,000 after purchasing an additional 421,818 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 10.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 99,877 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 8.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 275,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold a total of 77,461 shares of company stock worth $17,975,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $238.53. 187,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,786,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $238.78.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

