Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 54,981 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.06% of Danaher worth $93,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $4.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,109. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $181.18 and a twelve month high of $274.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.93.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

