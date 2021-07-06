Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 467,013 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.64.

MMM traded down $3.42 on Tuesday, hitting $196.47. 78,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,562. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.34. The company has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

