Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,410,000 after purchasing an additional 211,818 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,847,000 after purchasing an additional 112,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after buying an additional 757,062 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,820,000 after buying an additional 204,250 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP traded down $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.55. 6,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -570.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.11.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

