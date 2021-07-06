Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $143.61 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $143,609,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.09% of Invesco QQQ Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $358.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,215,908. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $251.32 and a one year high of $358.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

