Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OTRK stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.46. 295,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $558.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 2.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 22,643.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after buying an additional 901,445 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Ontrak in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,659,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 596.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

