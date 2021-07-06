Open Predict Token (OPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,848.00

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $576,400.29 and approximately $2,848.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00060773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $329.02 or 0.00948853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00045988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

