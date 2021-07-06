Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lowered Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Open Text stock opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 91.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30. Open Text has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $52.04.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 234,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 140,947 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 145,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

