OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.16

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and traded as high as $4.93. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 19,200 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.16.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OptimumBank by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. 5.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

