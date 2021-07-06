OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,454,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,681 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.62% of OptiNose worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 959.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 124,959 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPTN opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The stock has a market cap of $158.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32. OptiNose, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.04.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

